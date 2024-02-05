Seven arrested with rail infrastructure worth R175,000

Police in the Western Cape arrested seven suspects in possession of rail infrastructure to the value of R175,000. The suspects, of which six are foreign nationals, were arrested on Friday, February 2.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police members from the Melkbosstrand SAPS, assisted by crime prevention members from a neighbouring station, followed up on information about damage to essential infrastructure which led them to a location on the Old Mamre and Darling Road. “Upon arrival at the location, they spotted a white Ford Ranger parked next to the road. Further inspection led to the recovery of railway Pandrol rail-fastening springs, with an estimated street value of R175,000. “The members apprehended seven men, of which six are foreign nationals, and one a South African Citizen on charges relating to the possession of presumed stolen property and damage to essential infrastructure,” Swartbooi said.

He said the group is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court soon on the mentioned charges. In an unrelated incident, Ocean View police were conducting high-density patrols on Saturday, February 3, when they followed up on information about firearms that led them to an address in Mbekweni Street in Masiphumele at 3pm. “Upon arrival at the identified address, they saw a man who fitted the description provided to them, running into the house carrying a bag on his back. The police member followed the man and brought him under control. They confiscated two firearms with ammunition and 11 mobile cellular phones,” Swartbooi said.

A 39-year-old man was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of presumed stolen property. The suspect is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court once charged. [email protected]