Seven to appear in Free State court for theft of ARVs worth R480,000

Seven people are expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court next month for possession of suspected stolen property after they were found in possession of antiretroviral (ARV) tablets valued at R480,000. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks) said the seven, aged between 34 and 39, have been summoned to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on October 3 for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tactical Response Team (TRT) based in Welkom received information about the suspects who were going to sell antiretroviral (ARV) tablets in Kroonstad in the Free State on October 17, 2020. The police followed up on the information and stopped a vehicle in Welkom. The vehicle was searched and two small containers of antiretroviral tablets were discovered. "The suspects who were inside the vehicle told the police that the containers belonged to the owner who is at a guest house in Kroonstad," he said.