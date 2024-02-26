Sex worker uncovered South African man’s murders of two women in Alaska

A 52-year-old South African man has been found guilty of killing two women in Alaska, in the United States of America. According to Associated Press (AP), Brian Steven Smith, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a unanimous verdict by the Anchorage jury.

Smith was arrested after a sex worker stole his phone from his truck in 2019. The woman allegedly discovered gruesome footage where Smith recorded the woman’s death. AP reported that the woman copied the footage onto a memory card and handed it in to the local police.

The victims have been identified as Kathleen Henry and Veronica Abouchuk. The women were believed to be killed between 2018 and 2019. According to AP the woman were homeless. Henry’s death was recorded at a hotel in Anchorage, while Abouchuk was shot dead.

They further reported that hours after interrogation Smith confessed to police that he killed Abouchuk. He apparently said he picked her up when his wife was out of town. Smith said she smelled and when he asked her to take a shower, she refused to, so he shot her and dumped her body, AP reported

Smith who faces 14 charges including sexual assault apparently showed no reaction as the court read his guilty verdict. Sentencing is expected to take place in July. It is understood that Alaska does not have a death sentence but Smith could face 99 years in jail.