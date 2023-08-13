Shepherd Bushiri church members robbed at gunpoint during night vigil

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Kamhlushwa, Mpumalanga, founded by the Malawian fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred around 9.30pm as about ten church members were gathered for a night vigil.

“While still waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church. They robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cell phones, personal bank cards, the church's bank card, and further demanded their PINs,” Mohlala stated. The robbers also took two vehicle keys and fled the scene in a victim’s white VW Polo Vivo, later found abandoned about seven kilometers from the church.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has assembled a team to investigate the case, vowing to apprehend the criminals responsible. Meanwhile, ECG leader Shepherd Bushiri has applied for his extradition case to be dismissed, accusing South African officials who travelled to Lilongwe to testify against him of contempt of court. Bushiri and his wife were arrested in Pretoria in November 2020, facing charges of money laundering, theft, and fraud in connection with a R102 million investment scheme. After being granted R200,000 bail each, the couple fled the country.