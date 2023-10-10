Shop managers in court for theft of government issued printing papers

Two shop managers were arrested for the alleged theft of government printing papers.
Johannes Petrus Engelbrecht, 39, and George Daniel Shalala, 52, were arrested in Klerksdorp on Monday, after suspected stolen property was found at their shop.
"According to information, Klerksdorp police followed up on information about government printing papers, which were seen at a certain store in Klerksdorp. A search was conducted at the identified store where the said papers were found," said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.
Funani said Engelbrecht and Shalala, who were described as the managers, were arrested after failing to account.
"They both appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court today (Tuesday) and were granted R2,000 bail each. They will appear again before the same court on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Investigation into the matter continues."
She said the North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded members of the community for collaborating with the police to ensure the arrest.
In Mpumalanga, police said Prince Mkhwanazi, 28, appeared in the Volksrust Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Mkhwanazi was arrested during the well-coordinated crime prevention operation in Volksrust on Saturday.
"Members on duty received a tip-off from a community member about illicit activities in one of the railway houses in Volksrust.
"Police followed the information, which paid off as 200 parcels of substances believed to be heroin, 29 ziplock plastic bags of substances believed to be crystal meth, 88 disposal unused sealed insulin syringes and money (notes and coins). All suspected drugs and syringes are estimated at R16,500 on street value," he said.
Mkhwanazi was granted R1,000 bail. The case against him was postponed to December 4.
