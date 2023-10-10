Shop managers in court for theft of government issued printing papers

Johannes Petrus Engelbrecht, 39, and George Daniel Shalala, 52, were arrested in Klerksdorp on Monday, after suspected stolen property was found at their shop.

Two shop managers were arrested for the alleged theft of government printing papers.

"According to information, Klerksdorp police followed up on information about government printing papers, which were seen at a certain store in Klerksdorp. A search was conducted at the identified store where the said papers were found," said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

North West police arrested two shop managers after government printing papers were found in their shop in Klerksdorp. Picture: SAPS

Funani said Engelbrecht and Shalala, who were described as the managers, were arrested after failing to account.

"They both appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court today (Tuesday) and were granted R2,000 bail each. They will appear again before the same court on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Investigation into the matter continues."