SIU says it informed ‘dismayed’ Terry Pheto two months ago about probe into her luxury house purchase

Johannesburg – The Special Investigating Unit says it approached the “dismayed” Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto more than two months ago so she could explain the source of funds for her luxury house purchase. SIU investigators believe a house purchased by the TV star was bought with funds meant for non-profit organisations who were grant recipients of funds from the National Lotteries Commission.

On Friday, the North Gauteng High Court granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order to seize nine luxury houses, cars and two Ocean Basket franchises. These assets were owned by individuals linked to financial mismanagement and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). Among those implicated are Terry Pheto, lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani, Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane, Mojakgomo Family Trust represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane (ex-lotteries boss), Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana, and Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto.

At the weekend, Pheto expressed shock and denied involvement in the alleged lottery fraud. “I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me, and have had no sight of this order. “I hold the law in high regard and will co-operate fully with this investigation in an open and transparent manner,” she said.

But SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said investigators approached the TV star two months ago and informed her of the investigation surrounding the property she lived in, and how it was acquired. Kganyago told Talk Radio 702: “Her name came into the fold when we were tracing the money and we ended up on this property that is owned by her and that is why her name is attached to this, because we were tracing the money that was supposed to have gone to an NPO, to other people, and ended up being used to buy the property that she owns.” Meanwhile, the SIU said it had secured four preservation orders so far this year relating to the alleged fraud and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission, including the latest order that was secured on Friday.

The other orders include: ∎ February 2022 The SIU ordered Buyisiwe Khoza, Tshepo Montsho, Jabulane Sibanda, Terence Magogodela, Indaba Yokulinda, Unicus Solutions and Boitumelo Diutlwileng to surrender assets to the SIU-appointed curator for control and administration.

The preservation order froze a residential property in Zwartkop and four luxury vehicles which include two Mercedes-Benz AMGs, an Audi A3 and a Honda Jazz. ∎ June 2022 The SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investments, a private company whose sole director is Professor Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda.

Vhutanda Investments allegedly purchased the property for about R27 million in 2018 with money from the NLC. ∎ September 2022 The SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze R2.8m pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, the former COO of the NLC.