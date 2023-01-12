Rustenburg - Six people have been arrested for the alleged theft of undisclosed amount of cash in South African rands, US dollars and British pounds as well as other valuables at a game farm in Limpopo. They were arrested in four different places in the Vhembe District on Wednesday.

“Members of the Trio Task Team in the Vhembe District last night, Wednesday 11 January 2023, conducted an intelligence driven operation that led to the arrest of six suspects following a house robbery that took place on a game farm along the Tshipise road and recovered eight firearms as well as a substantial amount of cash in rands and other foreign currencies,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said. The group allegedly entered the farmhouse on December 27 and robbed the occupant of a Toyota Land Cruiser, 11 firearms, laptop, cash in rands, US dollars and pounds as well as other valuables. Soon after the incident, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that the suspects be hunted down and brought to book.

Bags containing foreign currencies and different South African old coins that were stolen at a game farm in Limpopo. “Members of the team operationalised the information that led them to four different locations -- Makushu village, Musekwa village, Tshituni village and Greater Kuduland farm in the Vhembe District where the suspects were arrested.” He said eight firearms (five rifles and three pistols), 188 live rounds of ammunition, a black night vision camera, black Nikon binoculars, silver plate coins, jewellery, bag full of different foreign currencies and a box with different South African old coins, believed to have been robbed during the house robbery, were recovered during the arrest. “The suspects aged between 27 and 38, will appear in Musina Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of house robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen properties,” he said.

