Monday, October 31, 2022

Six bodies found in Joburg CBD: Accused abandons bail

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, was positively identified by five sex workers as the man who took the six women who were found dead at his panel beating workplace. Photo: Screenshot

Published 59m ago

Pretoria - The 20-year-old man who was arrested after the bodies of six women were found at his panel beating workplace abandoned his bail application on Monday at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Even though there were six bodies found at his workplace, Sifiso Mkhawanazi is currently charged with the murder of one woman.

The DNA of the five other bodies is still outstanding.

However, five out of six sex workers positively identified Mkhwanazi during an ID parade as the man who took the women who turned up dead.

There were no reasons provided for Mkhwanazi’s decision to abandon his bail application.

During his last appearance on November 25, Mkhwanazi told the court through his legal representative that he wants his father barred from visiting him in prison as he is allegedly putting pressure on him to confess.

It is alleged that Mkhwanazi’s father visited the accused together with an investigating officer and forced him to confess.

Mkhwanazi was arrested after a stench led to the discovery of the bodies of the women at his father’s business premises on October 9.

The matter was postponed to December 7 for further investigations.

IOL

Brenda Masilela