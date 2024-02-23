Six Grade 12 boys suspended at Nico Malan High School following sexual misconduct allegations

Six pupils from Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape have been suspended, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The Department of Education confirmed that the Grade 12 learners were suspended, amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving Grade 8 learners.

“The alleged misconduct took place at the school’s hostel,” said Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima. He said according to the report obtained from the Sarah Baartman education district, the school was alerted to this incident by one of the victim’s parents. “The preliminary report states that the alleged incident happened twice, although the first incident was not reported by two victims.

“The second incident had four victims, two of the four were repeated victims of the same six boys.” Mtima said all six boys are currently suspended from the hostel, pending the outcome of the internal investigation. “Additionally, the matter was also reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and their Child and Family Support (CFC) unit, which has initiated a formal investigation too.”

He said all victims have been receiving psychosocial support which include debriefing and counselling from the department’s Education Social Support Services (ESSS), which was activated on the same day of receiving the Rapid Incident Report from the school. The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC, Fundile Gade condemned the matter and called for the strengthening of security at the hostel, while protecting the privacy of the learners. “I condemn this incident in the strongest terms, as it violates the learners’ rights.

“As the investigation is under way, we shall ensure all the victims get the support they deserve to prepare them emotionally for reintegration after these sessions,” said Gade. He said in addition, different teams have been dispatched to the school to create awareness among learners and educators about their rights, sexuality, and that peer support groups are being established to ensure victims are free to report such incidents. “This is to ensure that each learners' dignity is observe and restored.”