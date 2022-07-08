Six hijacking suspects nabbed in Sasolburg

Pretoria - Six suspects were nabbed around the Free State and Gauteng after allegedly trying to hijack a truck, police said on Friday. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani, police were on duty when they received intelligence-driven information of a truck being hijacked on the R59 towards the R57 off-ramp.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival, they found the truck driver being accompanied by the members from the traffic department. The four suspects aged between 18 and 40, who were not successful on their mission, had already fled on foot. “A search ensued and one suspect was found hiding in a small dam. The remaining three suspects were found hiding in the bushes. All four suspects were arrested,” Rani said. Rani added that on further investigation, it was discovered that there were two more suspects said to be part of the group.

“These suspects, one woman and a man, were caught driving a Silver Mercedes Benz near a shopping complex in Vaalpark.” Rani said all six suspects are expected to appear before the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 11. “They will be charged with hijacking and contravention of the Immigration Act.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, commended the team and the apprehension of the suspects. “Hijackings have been a pain for this district. It is high time we show these suspects that they cannot do as they please. We are surely stamping the authority of the state,” said Motswenyane. IOL