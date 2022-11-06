Six shot dead in Eastern Cape house, three-year-old child survives

Rustenburg- A three-year-old child was the sole survivor when six people were shot dead in a house in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape. "It is alleged that during the early hours of this morning, 5 November 2022 between 01:00 and 02:00, neighbours heard gunshots in New Brighton," Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said in a statement.

"At about 06:45, they went to check on their neighbour’s house when they found the door open. They found four people, one female and three males, lying in the lounge. Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom. The female in the bedroom had a child, 3-years-old, with her. The child was unhurt." She said it was further alleged that the owner of the house was a ‘bush’ mechanic who worked on cars. "Some of the victims were shot and stabbed while others were just shot. It is alleged that the house is a drug post.

"The suspects and motive for the shootings are unknown at this stage." A case of murder with six counts would be investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha. In the Northern Cape, the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in Kakamas is requesting the assistance from the public in the searching and locating five-year-old girl Sharna Bason alias Meisie, from Alheit, Kakamas.

Meisie reportedly went to a shop in Alheit on Friday, with other children, bud did not return home. "According to information she was last seen alone outside the shop and did not return to her home. The missing child was reported this morning [Saturday] to SAPS Kakamas," Captain Nelis Prins said in a statement. "Members of Kakamas SAPS, Kakamas Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences and community is currently searching for the missing child.

