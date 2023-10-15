Son comes home to find his parents dead in a pool of blood

A 20-year-old man made a gruesome discovery when he found his parents dead in their bedroom on Sunday morning. It is alleged the couple had a heated argument on Friday night which led to the shooting.

Police in Motetema responded to a complaint of a shooting incident at around 7:30am. “Upon arrival they discovered two lifeless bodies of a married couple in a pool of blood in their bedroom and the firearm next to the deceased man,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “It is reported that a 41-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife had a heated argument in their bedroom on Friday night at around 9pm.

“It is further alleged that the following morning (October 14) their son (aged 20) decided to go home. “On arrival he found both his mother and father lying in a pool of blood.” Ledwaba said the motive for the shooting was subject to a police investigation, adding the “element of domestic violence cannot be ruled at this stage.”

Ledwaba said it is alleged the man was a Sergeant at Tembisa Police station in Gauteng. “According to the information the late Sergeant was on leave when the incident took place.” The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in LImpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and further reiterated her appeal to couples and families to seek assistance from the professionals if they are facing domestic related problems to avoid these painful ending.