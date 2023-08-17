South Africans praise New Zealand court after speedy conviction in Lauren Dickason trial

South Africans reading about the ongoing trial of Lauren Dickason, the 42-year-old woman from Pretoria convicted on three counts of murder this week, have praised the New Zealand justice system for the manner in which it handled the case. On Wednesday, IOL reported that Lauren was found guilty of murder by 11 of the 12 jurors at a High Court in Christchurch.

From comments on the story posted onto the IOL Facebook page, many South Africans interacting with the article said New Zealand courts work faster than South Africa’s. One user also made specific mention of the delays in the Timothy Omotoso rape case, in which the Nigerian senior pastor at Jesus Dominion International Church in Durban is accused of raping more than 10 women. Lauren Dickason was arrested on September 16, 2021, the night of the murders. She made her first court appearance on June 1, New Zealand Media reported.

The murder trial officially began on July 17. On Wednesday, August 16, Lauren was found guilty of murder.

“My heart breaks for family … wish SA judicial system could take lessons on how to finalise cases, closure for all instead of 5 to 10 years and no trial even started ... cases just keep getting remanded and remanded,” said Charmaine Pillay. Thembinkosi Ndaba said: "At least there's still law in that country." "Justice system SA, take note, just over 1 year case done, not frigging 9 years as in SA," said Des Cauvin Jacobs.

"Trial took just over 4 weeks. Beautiful. Not what is done here. Look at this Omotoso trial dragging for so long. He was arrested in his teenage years, now a pensioner; his victims even married now still no verdict," said Nkosazana Radebe. On April 20, 2017, the Hawks arrested Omotoso in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho were also arrested with Omotoso, but were released on bail. The trio faces 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, in what has been described as an operation that targeted young girls. Omotoso has been in custody for six years.