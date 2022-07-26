SPCA inspectors attacked while rescuing starving dogs

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) managed to rescue two dogs who were reported to be severely underweight. This as they came under attack by the dogs’ owner. On Monday, inspectors reacted to several calls of the underweight dogs in Lakeside near Muizenberg.

The SPCA said the complainants stated the dogs were not in a good condition and urgent intervention was needed. The organisation said the complainants offered the dog owner assistance but he refused and they followed him until the SPCA arrived. SPCA inspectors attacked as they rescued two dogs who needed urgent intervention. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “Cadet Inspector Eugene Links was the first on the scene. When Links approached the suspect to discuss the complaint and to inspect the dogs, the suspect became aggressive and hostile. The suspect refused to comply and fled the scene, running with the dogs in an attempt to get away from Cadet Inspector Links.

“Links was hot on his heels and managed to follow him until backup arrived. The man ran all the way from Lakeside with the dogs and was finally apprehended in Retreat,” it said. Inspector Werner Taljaard arrived to assist Links but the situation became volatile as the suspect was approached. He reacted with aggression and is alleged to have pushed Taljaard several times and attempted to physically assault him. SPCA inspectors attacked as they rescued two dogs who needed urgent intervention. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Taljaard retreated and it was during this time that the man incited his dogs to attack the inspectors.

The two dogs attacked Links, biting him on the arm. The man then physically attacked and assaulted Taljaard who then defended himself by spraying pepper spray. The owner was arrested and taken to Steenberg police station where he is being detained and charged with obstruction and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The dogs were confiscated and are currently in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. “It is a criminal offence for any person to obstruct an Officer of the SPCA. Obstructing an Officer of the SPCA can lead to arrest with criminal charges. If found guilty, such a person can be sentenced to a fine of up to R40 000 and/or 12 months’ imprisonment with a criminal record,” the SPCA said. The organisation encourages the public to report any matters of animal cruelty on 021 700 4158/9 during office hours and 083 326 1604 after hours, or by sending an email to [email protected]