Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula reportedly arrested on corruption charges, set to appear in Pretoria court

Embattled Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself to police in Pretoria central, where she was then arrested on Friday morning, according to reports. Mapisa-Nqakula, who was defence minister from 2012 to 2021, is accused of receiving millions of rand in cash as bribes from a military contractor when she was defence minister. She has vehemently denied denied wrongdoing.

The former minister of defence and military veterans is expected to appear in court for alleged corruption, according to eNCA and Newzroom Afrika. On Thursday, IOL reported that Mapisa-Nqakula expressed her willingness to cooperate with law enforcement agencies should they need to arrest her for the alleged corruption. Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been arrested for alleged corruption during her tenure as minister of Defence and Military Veterans. File Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/Independent Media She said while she has not received any formal communication from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about the arrest, she will cooperate with the authorities.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she also took leave of absence as speaker and has informed Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Speaker’s arrest was highly anticipated following a raid at her house in Johannesburg early on Tuesday. The raid was linked to a probe into alleged corruption during the speaker's time as defence minister.

“I wish to place it on record, that while the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecution Authority conducted a search and seizure at my residence, there has been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding an imminent arrest for me, neither to me nor my legal team,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement at the time. “My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise.” She said she has also decided to take special leave given the nature of the allegations and speculation on her future.

She said this was to protect the integrity of Parliament. Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been arrested for alleged corruption during her tenure as minister of Defence and Military Veterans. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena Political parties have been calling for Mapisa-Nqakula to quit after it emerged that the NPA’s Investigating Directorate raided her house. She said she had full respect for the law and will cooperate with any legal process.