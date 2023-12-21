Specialist doctor allegedly swindled R1.2 million from Bonitas medical scheme, released on R1,500 bail

A Limpopo specialist medical practitioner, Dr Lesiba Morgan Gololo has appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in Lebowakgomo facing charges of fraud amounting to over R1.2 million. The 41-year-old speech therapist and audiologist appeared in court on Tuesday, according to spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Limpopo, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

It is alleged that between January 2014 and November 2016, the specialist submitted false documents to Bonitas medical aid scheme, and claimed medical expenses in cases where he did not render medical services. “According to the reports, Dr Gololo conducted an awareness campaign at Zebediela. The attendees completed his self-made attendance register. He utilised their personal details from the register, submitted them to the Bonitas medical aid scheme alleging that he provided them with hearing impaired devices,” said Mmuroa. Speech therapist and audiologist, Dr Lesiba Morgan Gololo appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court facing charges of fraud. Picture: Hawks “The claim was processed and as a result, Bonitas medical aid scheme suffered a loss amount of over R1.2 million.”

A forensic audit was later conducted by the medical aid scheme. “After noticing the shenanigans, they contacted Polokwane-based Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation (unit) for assistance. The Hawks' investigations revealed that none of the victims was aware of the claims and did not experience any hearing difficulties,” said Mmuroa. Speech therapist and audiologist, Dr Lesiba Morgan Gololo appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court charged with fraud after he allegedly lied that he provided hearing devices to community members. File Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA A case docket of fraud was opened at Magatle police station and later transferred to Polokwane-based Hawk's serious commercial crime investigation unit for further handling.

“A warrant to arrest Dr Gololo was applied for and authorised. The accused was contacted and handed himself to the police. He was arrested, taken to court where he was released on bail of R1,500,” said Mmuroa. The matter was remanded to February 1. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender has praised the sterling job done by the investigators.