Speedster arrested for clocking 155km/h in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Traffic authorities in Mpumalanga have arrested a motorist clocking 155km/h in a 100km/h zone. Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said the motorist was driving an Audi RS3. He was released on R1 000 bail.

“An Audi RS3 male driver is out on R1 000 bail after he was arrested by the Traffic Intervention Unit of the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison for excessive speeding,” Mmusi said. “The speedster was caught on the N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof for driving at 155km/h on a 100km/h zone. A driver of an Audi RS3 was arrested in Mpumalanga for travelling at 155km/h in a 100km/h zone. The motorist was taken to Ngodwana police station, where he was granted bail.

“He will appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Mmusi. Last weekend, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested 10 road users for travelling at excessive speeds. Top of the offenders' list is a BMW motorbike rider who was arrested while travelling at the speed of 237km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Social media users were left wondering how traffic police managed to catch a driver travelling at such a high speed. Twitter users left questions for the JMPD on how the daredevil biker was stopped. Speaking to IOL, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the operation of stopping a speedster on the freeways is a complex process which involves police officers stationed at different points communicating over radios. “Our high-speed team operates in a manner where we will have a camera operator who was manning the speed camera. That officer will be stationed a few kilometres away from the other officers who are waiting for the speeding motorist, so when the speeding motorist, and in this case, a biker, goes past the speed limit, he is picked up by the camera operator he/she then radios the officers stationed a few kilometres away to inform them that there’s this certain vehicle that’s coming which has clocked a certain speed,” Fihla said.