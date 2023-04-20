Spikes on the freeway: two brothers shot after their car hit spikes on the N1

Pretoria - Bela-Bela police are appealing to the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the gunmen involved in the murder and attempted murder of two brothers on the N1 freeway between Lehau and Mantsole weigh bridges in Waterberg District. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Monday, at around 10.30pm.

“It is alleged that two brothers, aged 34 and 50, were travelling along the N1 South freeway in a black Opel Corsa motor vehicle when their vehicle was hit by an unknown object next to Mantsole Weigh Bridge. “They stopped the vehicle and alighted to check its condition, and that was when they realised that two of the tyres were spiked and that they couldn’t proceed with their journey,” Ledwaba said. “They decided to change the tyres and while they were busy, a group of people came from the bushes and started insulting them and shooting at them. They retaliated by shooting back, and the suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking anything from them but two sustained injuries on the upper body.”

A man has died and his brother is in hospital after their car hit spikes on the N1 freeway between Lehau and Mantsole weigh bridges in Waterberg District. File Photo Police and the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene. Both victims were taken to hospital. The 50-year-old brother succumbed to his injuries on arrival. The 34-year-old brother was admitted for medical attention. “The deceased, who was a driver of the motor vehicle, was identified as Herman Ramollo, 50, a resident at Diepsloot, Gauteng,” said Ledwaba. “The police have since launched a manhunt for the unknown gunmen responsible for the murder and attempted murder of the two”.