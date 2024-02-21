State says it’s ready to proceed with Thabo Bester pretrial conference

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was ready to proceed with the pretrial conference in the Thabo Bester case. Bester along with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni, Frans Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela, Teboho Lipholo and Joel Maketha, are expected to appear in the Free State High Court on Wednesday.

Charges were withdrawn against, Natassja Jansen, Moeketsi Ramolula, and Thabang Mier. Speaking to IOL, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the State believes there is a case that the accused need to answer to in court. “We expect the defence to provide the court with their state of readiness to ensure that the trial starts soon,” he said.

“Unless we have hiccups, like the legal representatives informing the court that they will no longer be representing the accused or the defence not being ready for trial or the defence requesting additional papers pertaining to the State's case,” Senokoatsane said. “If all goes well, we can expect the date for the commencement of the trial. There are many scenarios that play out during the pretrial conference.” Senokoatsane said at this stage of the case, the State was ready.

“At this juncture, the State is ready for the trial hence the matter is now in the High Court. From the State’s side, no disruptions are expected,” he said. Meanwhile, the SABC reported that Moyo's legal representative, Bonolo Thebe, would no longer be representing the accused. Moyo, who faces charges of violating a body, fraud and harbouring and concealing an escaped convict, is believed to have lived with Bester and Magudumana.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in April 2023, in Arusha, Tanzania after fleeing South Africa.