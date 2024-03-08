State to oppose bail for Chatsworth pastor accused of raping 14-year-old girl

A 31-year-old Chatsworth pastor was officially charged with the rape of a teenage girl who is a member of his church. The married man, who cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape, is believed to a youth leader in the church.

It is believed the accused resides in the Bayview area, the same area the church is situated. At his first court appearance on Friday at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court his bail application was adjourned to March 15 for a bail application. The State intends opposing the application.

According to a source it is believed there may be other victims involved. The pastor was arrested in a joint operation by the South African Police Services and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on March 7. Police seized laptops and sex aids.

In condemning the incident, the MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape. She called on communities to remain vigilant. “It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.”