Still no arrests, two months after North West father gunned down in presence of wife and baby

Juandré Kidson was killed on the N4 on May 7. Picture: Facebook

Published 2h ago

Durban: Almost two months after a North West father was shot dead on the N4 in the presence of his wife and daughter, there have been no arrests made.

Juandré Kidson, 29, a businessman, his wife, Johanette, and their one-year-old daughter were travelling home from Rustenburg to Brits on May 7, when their car tyres were punctured by rocks placed on the road.

Kidson was forced to pull over to change the tyre and was subsequently gunned down.

Speaking to IOL this week, Juandré’s brother, Marco, said there was no new information about his brother’s killers.

A R100k reward raised by the community, is still on offer.

Marco said Johanette who was shot in the shoulder was recovering.

He said they had tried to kidnap his niece during the attack.

“There is no information from police, every time we ask they say no arrests have been made.

“The reward is R100k but there are no leads.”

SAPS have been approached for an update.

IOL

