Stolen Mercedes driver on the run after crashing into petrol attendants in Joburg after cards declined

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has launched a manhunt for the driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz after he on Monday crashed into two petrol attendants while trying to flee without paying for the R1 300 fuel. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL that after crashing, the driver got out of the luxurious sedan and fled on foot.

“A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department operations officers attended a complaint of an abandoned white Mercedes-Benz at Shell filling station at Main Reef Road and Henry Nxumalo Street in the Johannesburg CBD,” said Fihla. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the abandoned vehicle, and from the information received, it's alleged the male driver of the vehicle came to the filling station on Monday morning at about 00:15am, and filled the vehicle with fuel worth R1 242. When he attempted to try to swipe the card, it was declined.” The driver of this Mercedes-Benz is wanted by police after he crashed into petrol attendants while trying to flee after his bank card had been declined for payment of R1 200 fuel. Photo: JMPD An argument ensured between the driver and the petrol attendants.

The driver attempted to flee but crashed into two petrol attendants. “The male driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. “The officers attending the scene conducted a vehicle enquiry and it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen and sought as per the Benoni SAPS case,” said Fihla.

The man who was driving this Mercedes Benz is wanted by police after he crashed into petrol attendants while trying to flee after his bank card had been declined for payment of R1 200 fuel. Photo: JMPD “It was further discovered that the vehicle was allegedly stolen by a caddy at a Golf Course in Benoni. (The caddy) got hold of the vehicle's keys from the caddy bag and took the vehicle without the owner's consent.” The vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS pound for verification. Earlier this month, the JMPD arrested a man who was driving a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser VX-R. The vehicle had been stolen in Sandton.

At the time, Fihla said that when the driver saw police, he abandoned the powerful V8 vehicle and ran away. Officers gave chase and nabbed him. “Officers received a complaint of a white Toyota Land Cruiser which was stolen on Tuesday morning, March 7, in Sandton and sought as per a Sandton SAPS case,” Fihla said. The police officers received a tracking signal of the vehicle around the Kensington area in Joburg, indicating that the off-road vehicle was travelling on the R21, in the direction of Pretoria.

“The officers followed the tracking signal to the Nellmapius off-ramp where they spotted the vehicle in the traffic. It was fitted with false registration plates. “As soon as the driver noticed the officers’ patrol vehicle approaching, he abandoned the vehicle on the side of the road and attempted to flee on foot,” said Fihla. “The officers gave chase and managed to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and he was detained at Lyttleton SAPS, where a case docket was opened for further investigation,” he said.