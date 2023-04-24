Stolen Nile crocodile worth R25 000 rescued, 3 men arrested in North West

Pretoria – Three men are set to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today for contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act after they were allegedly found in possession of a Nile crocodile. The accused were arrested on Thursday afternoon, April 20, after Stilfontein Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit members received information that a Nile crocodile was stolen from a crocodile farm in Hartebeesfontein, North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

The investigation led the team to an abandoned farmhouse where a 2.5-metre-long Nile crocodile valued at R25 000 was discovered hidden under tree branches. Police arrested the three men and seized a bakkie which was allegedly used in committing the crime. The reptile has since been returned to its owner.

In another case investigated by members of the Stilfontein Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit, 30-year-old Thatho Nhlapo appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court last week for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which was set for Wednesday. “Nhlapo's court appearance followed his arrest on Monday, April 17, after a shepherd saw three males chasing two cows in an open field along the R509 Road, close to Khuma. The shepherd contacted his employer who mobilised farmers in the area,” Myburgh said.