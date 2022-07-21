Stop spreading fake and frightening news about Klerksdorp, warns North West Safety MEC

Rustenburg – Reports circulating on social media platforms purporting acts of lawlessness in Klerksdorp are fake, said North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari. North West provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, briefed Lehari about the situation in Klerksdorp, indicating that some of the videos and reports punted on social media platforms were false and misleading.

Lehari pleads with the public to refrain from sharing unsolicited videos and reports as this caused unnecessary panic, especially for residents of Jouberton, near Klerksdorp. “I was shown several videos over the weekend which ostensibly was indication of lawlessness besieging the area. In conversation with the provincial commissioner, the picture is different,” Lehari said. “I am appealing to everyone receiving such videos and reports not to share them as they are not authentic. I implore on citizenship to rather rely official media statements released by government and the police.”

He called on the community to afford the police time and space to do their job. “Members of the police are working around the clock to ensure the safety of all communities. We know and understand about the situation in Jouberton and we are intervening.” A man believed to be a gang member was recently gunned down in Jouberton, allegedly by men travelling in a minibus taxi.

The gunmen shot him repeatedly while he was standing next to his car speaking to someone in Jouberton, Extension 16. The minibus taxi sped off after he was shot dead. The 40-year-old man was believed to be a member of the Al Qaida gang. Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena today urged members of the community in the Klerksdorp, Orkney, Stilfontein and Hartbeesfontein (KOSH) area to refrain from recirculating unverified and misleading voice notes through social media platforms.

The call follows the recirculation of intimidating and violence-inciting messages that were purportedly linked to the murder of a 40-year-old Andile Ndamoyi. “Messages like these cause unnecessary panic in the community, especially among women and children and are therefore discouraged. “Investigations into the murder of Ndamoyi are under way and the police in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District remain on high alert to maintain public order and general safety,” Kwena said.

