Suspect detained for Ocean View mass shooting

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety Reagan Allen has welcomed the news that a suspect has been detained for questioning after the mass murders in Ocean View last week. On Wednesday, April 12, six men were gunned down in Neptune Lane in Ocean View at approximately 10.50am.

Police said a vehicle pulled up in front of the house. The unknown occupants of the vehicle entered the house and opened fired. “Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed while a sixth person, who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, was confirmed as having died upon arrival in hospital,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said at the time. The Western Cape MEC of police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen. Photo: Tracy Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Police suspect the motive for the shooting is gang-related.

On Monday, Allen welcomed the news that a suspect had been detained for questioning. He commended the police and anyone who assisted in providing information that led to the arrest. “Criminals that act in a manner such as this do not deserve to roam our streets and their rightful place is behind bars,” Allen said. Ocean View Ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock was shocked by the mass killing. Photo: Tracy Adams/ANA “It is rather unfortunate that the suspect linked to this crime is so young. At only 20 years old, this individual should be enjoying their youth, and perhaps be in a tertiary institution studying towards a qualification that would set them up for their future.

“As much as this arrest is welcomed, it is another reminder that we have to assist our youth with alternatives instead of allowing them to enter lives of crime. I encourage anyone with further leads to assist the SAPS so that those still at large can also be arrested.” The victims of the shootings are believed to be members of the Ghetto gang from Hanover Park who were hiding out in the Ocean View area. It is unclear whether the detained suspect is a member of a gang.

Ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock said the gangsters were allegedly from Hanover Park and were hiding in the house. He said it was a hit intended for the whole household. “This is a big disappointment for me. Last year, we had one murder in Ocean View and we have been getting more peaceful in the past five years,” he said. [email protected]