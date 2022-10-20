Suspect killed in Durban home invasion, homeowner critical

Durban – A suspect was killed during an alleged home invasion in the Morningside area on Wednesday evening. Emer-G-Med’s spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a residential property on Waller Crescent just after 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said it is alleged a number of armed suspects forced entry into the home holding up the family. “A shooting ensued with the suspect suffering fatal gunshot wounds.” It was unclear on Thursday who had shot the suspect.

He said the homeowner, a woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was found in a critical condition. “Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise her before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.” He said the suspect, about 30 years old, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Reenen said SAPS were on the scene to investigate. In a separate incident, a man was stabbed several times during an alleged hijacking in Mobeni Heights. Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said they were called to assist SAPS at the entrance to Mobeni Heights after they found a man bleeding profusely in the rear of his company vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement