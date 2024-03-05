Suspect wanted for double murder, killed in gunbattle with KZN cops

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said a 30-year-old man linked to a double murder was killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a gunbattle with police. “Police officers from the SAPS (South African Police Service) Stabilisation Team were following up on information regarding a suspect who was sought for a double murder and robbery case that occurred in Melmoth last year,” said KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said the team proceeded to a flat at the Cato Crest informal settlement in Durban where the suspect was hiding, to execute a warrant of arrest. “When the police officers approached, the suspect drew his firearm and opened fire at police officers. “The suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. He was found in unlawful possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition.”

With regards to the case he was being sought in connection with, Gwala said it is alleged that on November 19, 2023, the suspect entered a house at Hawayi in Melmoth and shot two women. The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Nomvula Zulu and Noluthando Zulu, 20, who later died in hospital. Police said the suspect stole one of the victim’s cellphone.

“The suspect fled the area when he became aware that the police were looking for him.” Gwala said a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court. She said the shooting incident has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).