A suspect linked to the brutal murder of an off-duty Durban policeman was killed in a gunbattle with police on Monday. The 34-year-old police constable from Durban Central SAPS and his 35-year-old colleague from KwaDabeka SAPS had been visiting a home in Clermont in the early hours of Sunday morning when they came under attack.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police constable, who was the driver, was killed before he was robbed of his firearm, while his colleague, who was also robbed of his firearm, was left unharmed. “The two suspects fled the scene with both policemen’s firearms, as well as a wallet and cellphone.” Naicker said following an around the clock investigation, police received information that one of the killers was at an informal settlement in Clermont.

“As police officers approached the suspect’s residence, they were met with gunfire. “The suspect, who is in his thirties, sustained fatal injuries following the shootout. “Two firearms were recovered from the suspect’s possession.”

Naicker said investigations are ongoing to trace his accomplice. “Detectives are also working on information that the deceased suspect is linked to a string of murders, robberies and carjackings.” KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi thanked the team who did not sleep after they heard that their colleague was killed and commended them for their bravery when they came under fire from the same person who had killed him.