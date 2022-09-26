Suspected drug dealer arrested after high speed chase in Kimberley

Pretoria- An alleged drug dealer was arrested following a high speed chase with police in Kimberley on Sunday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the Provincial Organised Crime Detectives, Kimberley K9 and Multi-Dimension Organised Crime (MDOC) Unit followed up on information and foiled a drug deal scheduled to allegedly take place in Beaconsfield

“At about 10:00, police operationalised the information and as the team approached to search the identified vehicle, the driver jumped back into his vehicle and sped off. “Police pursued the driver of the Mazda 2 who allegedly lost control around a curve in Study Street, Beaconsfield and crashed into a fence,” said Kock. Kock added that the suspect attempted to swallow some of the drugs but police managed to stop him.

“Police confiscated 22 grams of Tik with an approximate street value of R10 000 and also seized the Mazda 2 used in the commission of the crime. ” The 36-year-old suspect was charged with dealing in drugs, defeating the ends of justice and resisting arrest. He will be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court soon.

In another incident, a 52-year-old man is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on allegations of drug trafficking. The man was arrested at the King Shaka International Airport on Saturday. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was travelling from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed to Philippines. “A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine, with a street value of approximately R2.2 million, was found concealed in his bag. “He was subsequently arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”

