Suspected illegal miners trapped underground in Limpopo

Rustenburg – Eight suspected illegal chrome miners died after they were trapped underground in ga-Maroga in Limpopo. According to Limpopo police, the alleged illegal miners were trapped underground from Friday until Saturday night.

“One South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans were allegedly busy with illegal mining activities when the water coming from heavy rains that fell in the area apparently pushed the soil that blocked the only point they were using for entry and exit. They then apparently suffocated,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said. “The police were called last night and on arrival they reportedly found that the local community members had already dug a hole and gained access to the miners and that they had already started retrieving the bodies.” He said police in Driekop outside Burgersfort have opened an inquest docket.

“Charges in terms of the Immigration Act will also be preferred against the seven deceased as they were in the country illegally. A case of illegal mining will also be registered against all of them,” he said. Post mortems would be conducted to determine the cause of death. Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has warned community members to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as they were unsafe and also against the law.

