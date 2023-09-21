Suspects allegedly linked to Richard’s Bay mass shooting killed in shootout with police at Zimbali Estate in Ballito

Two suspects allegedly linked to the mass shooting incident in Richard’s Bay were shot and killed at the upmarket Zimbali Estate in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday. “Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Stability Unit operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of suspects who were alleged to have been linked with the killing of five people at a parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning,” spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

He said police pounced on the residence on Wednesday afternoon. “Before they (police officers) knew it they found themselves under gun fire from the suspects,” Netshiunda said. “Police retaliated and at the end of the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.” The suspects are aged between 30 and 41.

“Six firearms and over 1000 rounds of ammunition were found at a scene of crime.” Netshiunda said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were summoned to the scene for further investigations. “Police investigations continue are ongoing and the search continues for more possible suspects.”

In an internal memo sent to residents at Zimbali Estate by chairman Francois Schoeman, reads that at around 3pm on September 20, teams from SA Police Services and SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit conducted a successful, pre-arranged operation within the Zimbali Estate with the goal of apprehending a resident associated with an ongoing criminal case. “Regrettably during the operation, gunshots were exchanged, resulting in the demise of suspects.” Schoeman said though they may lack comprehensive details about the case, “we find solace in knowing that our estate has been cleared of these criminal elements”.