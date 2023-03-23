Suspects arrested for illegal adoptions in the Free State appear in court

Cape Town – Four people accused of illegal adoption and fraud have appeared in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court in the Free State. The four, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, are aged between 29 and 59, and further face a charge of fraud.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Captain Christopher Singo, two of the accused were arrested on Friday, March 17, while the parents of the children were arrested on Saturday, March 18. The four were remanded in custody by the court. Their arrests culminated from a tip-off from a home affairs official.

“it is alleged that two females, a Lesotho national and a South African, went to the Botshabelo home affairs (office) for late registration of applications for two children, aged five and 15,” Singo said. “An official from home affairs assisting them became suspicious and immediately notified the police. “A preliminary investigation was conducted and it was discovered there is an official from the department of health who allegedly recruits foreign nationals to illegally adopt children.”

He said the health official would identify children and negotiate with their parents to give consent in exchange for a monetary reward. “She would take the children to a home affairs official who will register them. The children wouldl later be registered for Sassa grants and they (suspects) would share the money,” Singo said. “The matter was referred to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team based in Bloemfontein for further investigation.”

The matter against the four is expected back in court on March 27, where they will bring forth a bail application. The official from the department of health is yet to be arrested.