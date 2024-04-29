Suspects caught with R2.4 million protected plants expected in court

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday after they were caught in possession of protected plants with an estimated street value of R2.4 million. The suspects, aged 30 and 38, were arrested on Thursday during an integrated intelligence-driven operation between Klawer and Vanrhynsdorp.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the operation was conducted by members of the Vanrhynsdorp SAPS and the Department of Nature Conservation. “The members were deployed on the N7 highway to pursue the information due to the ongoing theft of indigenous plants in the area at their disposal. Their patience was rewarded when they noticed a suspicious motor vehicle on Thursday, April 25, at about 11pm. “They gave chase and instructed the driver of the silver Toyota Avanza to stop. When the motor vehicle stopped, the occupants fled on foot, with police members in pursuit. The members apprehended the two suspects and detained them when they were found in possession of four bags containing flora,” Van Wyk said.

The duo were charged with theft of indigenous plants. In Cape Town, four other suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of protected and unprotected indigenous flora as well as possession of abalone. The group was arrested on Friday, April 26, by members of the Flying Squad at an address in Milnerton.

“Members searched the house and found 1,109 units of abalone, with an estimated street value of R554,500 as well as fridges and an electronic scale. They also seized indigenous plants worth R500,000 at the premises. “Four suspects, between the ages of 28 and 38, were arrested and detained at Milnerton SAPS on charges of possession of protected and unprotected indigenous flora as well as possession of abalone,” van Wyk said. [email protected]