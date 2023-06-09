Durban - Three suspect who robbed a business in the Gqeberha CBD will spend the weekend behind bars. Police said the three suspects entered a retail chainstore in Govan Mbeki Avenue at around 4:30pm.

“It is alleged one of the suspects pointed their firearm at a staff member and then smashed the cellphone display cabinet,” said spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg. “The suspects took 14 different cell phones as as they were about to flee, the manager ran outside and alerted patrolling Metro Police officers. “The officers immediately responded and arrested all three suspects.

“The officers recovered a toy firearm and the cell phones that were taken during the robbery.” The suspects are being detained on charges of business robbery. They are expected to make a first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In April last year, a man who used a toy gun to rob Pep Store, was handed a 15 year jail term. IOL reported that the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court had convicted and sentenced 36-year-old Zimbabwean national Prince Ncube following the 2019 robbery. Ncube and two other suspects entered the shop pretending to be customers and robbed cashier of money.