Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande to appear in court

Suspended regional court president Eric Nzimande, who has been paid millions while suspended since 2018, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of corruption. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that summons had been served on Nzimande.

KZN Director of Public Prosecutions Elaine Harrison told IOL that no further details would be divulged, pending the first court appearance. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) have been approached for comment. It is alleged that Nzimande faces five counts of corruption.

In August, the Sunday Independent reported that since Nzimande’s suspension, he has been paid over R6.3 million. The Magistrates Commission’s inquiry into allegations of misconduct has still not started. Maritshane Finger, secretary of the Magistrate’s Commission confirmed to IOL that the hearing will be held from January 22 until February 2, at the Point Branch Court in Shepstone Street, Durban.

Retired Judge JB Shongwe is expected to preside over the hearing. “The Presiding Officer has called upon those who want the hearing to be made public, to make such submission to him via the Magistrate’s Commission office on or before November 30.” Finger said the ruling on this will be delivered on January 22.

In August, The Sunday Independent reported that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, in a written response, said the cause of the delay into the hearing could be attributed to a number of challenges. Nzimande faces charges relating to sexual misconduct and other allegations of misconduct between 2012 and 2015. In one of the incidents, it is alleged Nzimande asked a woman acting regional magistrate to sit on his lap.