Suspended sentence for businessman who pleaded guilty of defrauding Eskom of R2.6 million

Chimanzi and his company Chimanzi Investments, were in court on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with siphoning R2.6 million from the struggling power utility Eskom.

“The court approved an application for separation of trial from his co-accused, Nwabisa Ngxola and Cinderella Moropane, the former employees of Eskom who are out on bail. This resulted to the finalisation of the case again Chimanzi who was in custody since his initial arrest in 2018,” Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

“It is alleged that in November 2013, Eskom employees Ngxola and Moropane colluded with Chimanzi, the sole director of Chimanzi Investments, and submitted fraudulent invoices to Eskom for services which were never rendered.”

The proceeds of the fraudulent transactions were channelled to Chimanzi Investments’ business account, which prejudiced Eskom of R2.6m.