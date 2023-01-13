Rustenburg- A Swiss woman and her partner were conned out of a substantial amount of money by four men posing as security officers in Sidwell, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape. A man with a security badge told the 53-year-old woman and her companion they need a permit and were taken to an automated teller machine (ATM) where large amount of money was withdrawn from their accounts.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the scam victims were driving in Sutton Road, Sidwell. When they stopped at an intersection, they were approached by a man with a security badge who told them they needed a permit. “They were told to follow him in a red vehicle. They were taken to an ATM at a nearby centre and large sums of money were withdrawn from both of their bank accounts. They were assisted at the ATM by approximately four males," said Naidu. She said after withdrawing the money, the four men left them at the ATM and drove off.

“This is not the first time that foreign tourists have been preyed upon by these criminals. Tourists must be security conscious at all times and to take note of their surroundings when leaving their hotels or other accommodation,” she said. Naidu said tourists should have in their possession the local police station number. “They must never go to any banking institution to withdraw cash to pay to any person that request payment for services they do not understand. Instead, when in doubt, contact the police or the tourism office for clarity and assistance.”

