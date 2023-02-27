Taxi boss gunned down in Limpopo

Rustenburg - A taxi owner was shot and killed in Lebowakgomo in Limpopo in an apparent taxi violence incident. The 69-year-old was gunned down on Friday, at the Lebowakgomo taxi rank when gunmen allegedly fired shots randomly.

“It is alleged that a group of suspects arrived at the taxi rank on foot at about 17:20 and started firing shots indiscriminately, while some of them threw stones at the taxis. “Police and medical emergency services were called to the scene and upon arrival, they found that the suspects had already fled the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the taxi owners, who was sitting inside his private motor vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on arrival. The deceased was identified as Joseph Madisha aged 69,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The motive for the incident is still unclear, but taxi violence cannot be ruled out. Police investigations are under way and no arrest (have been made) yet,” he said.

Police have opened one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of malicious damage to properties. “Police call on members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Colonel Kgadiswana Mnisi on 0825658601 or call the Crime Stop number 0860010111. “Alternatively, they can send the information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.“

