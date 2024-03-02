Taxi crashes into fast-food outlet in KZN, driver flees the scene

Emergency workers in Durban had their hands full as road accidents left atleast two people dead and three others injured by Saturday morning. Three children miraculously survived with minor injuries after the taxi they were travelling in lost control and ploughed into a fast food outlet in Verulam on the KZN North Coast.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit SA boss said their medics arrived on scene at around 9am and found that the driver of the taxi fled the scene before first responders could arrive. He said all three children had sustained minor injuries. In another accident, two people lost their lives on the N3 Durban bound near the Pavilion at around 4am.

Garrith Jamieson said on arrival on scene paramedics found that a light motor vehicle and a taxi had collided before the taxi rolled multiple times coming to rest on its wheels. “Two males, believed to be in their twenties, sustained major injuries, there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and both were declared deceased on scene.” Jamieson said the two males were passengers in the taxi.