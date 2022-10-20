Taxi driver nabbed with rhino horns worth R2m, stuffed in black bag

Johannesburg - A 42-year-old man was arrested by members of the Middelburg K9 Unit after a black plastic bag with two rhino horns valued at about R2-million was allegedly found in his vehicle. The suspect was arrested at about 2am on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the suspect, who was driving a White Toyota Quantum with Mpumalanga registration plates on the N4 next to Middelburg toll plaza, was stopped by the Middleburg K9 Unit while they were conducting routine patrol duties, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The driver who was alone in the vehicle was asked by the police to search his vehicle and a black plastic bag with two rhino horns was found concealed in the bonnet. The driver was arrested on the spot when he failed to explain where he had gotten the masked rhino horns that were in the plastic bag.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of rhinoceros horns. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding another charge of contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.” said Mohlala. The suspect is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest and the recovery of the rhino horns.

