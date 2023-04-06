Taxi driver who raped pregnant teen sentenced to life in prison

Cape Town – A 31-year-old taxi driver from KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni Regional Court after he raped a 14-year-old girl in April, 2021, in Osizwena. According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the teenager was pregnant.

Evidence before the court revealed that on the day of the incident, the teenager was heading home from her boyfriend’s house when she boarded a metered taxi driven by the man. The man, who was known to the teenager’s boyfriend was entrusted to take her home safely. “However, en route, the man pretended to look for a petrol station and eventually took the girl to a secluded spot, where he raped her.

“He then gave her water to wash so that there would be no traces of his DNA,” Ramkisson-Kara said. After the incident, the girl immediately reported the incident to her boyfriend who informed some members of the community and he was apprehended. “The girl was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling, and support.

“She subsequently suffered a miscarriage,” Ramkisson-Kara said. During court proceedings, the man denied all allegations levelled against him and claimed the girl got out of his taxi and took another one. However, State prosecutor, Simphiwe Scelo Hlela led evidence of the teenager and the first report from her boyfriend as well as the doctor who examined her after the incident.