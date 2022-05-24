Taxi hijackers nabbed after crashing through Mooi River toll plaza boom during high speed police chase

JOHANNESBURG – Two alleged minibus taxi hijackers were arrested after a high speed shootout with police, but not before they crashed through a boom gate at the Mooi River toll plaza as they attempted to flee. Two suspects in their twenties were arrested after the taxi crashed into a wall during the high speed chase.

Police officers had received a tip off about a minibus taxi that was hijacked at about 11.20am on Sunday at Meyi location in Ibisi, Pietermaritzburg. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit responded to the tip off about a hijacked minibus taxi that was heading towards Mooi River on the N3 freeway. “Police officers attempted to intercept the taxi but the suspects sped off whilst shooting at police officers,” Gwala said.

The suspects were able to make a brief escape when they managed to make it through the toll plaza and sped off. Police were able to catch up with them and make arrests when the suspects vehicle crashed. “The suspects drove through the boom gate at the Mooi Toll Plaza and sped off. At Riversdale in Mooi River, three men alighted from their vehicle whilst shooting at police officers.

“The suspect's vehicle crashed into a wall of a home and police arrested two suspects aged 22 and 23. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh.” said Gwala Police reportedly recovered weapons in the taxi. “Inside the taxi, police found a pistol with two rounds of ammunition and a gas gun. It was confirmed that the taxi was hijacked in the Ibisi policing area,” said Gwala

