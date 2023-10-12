Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Teachers assaulted on their way to school in North West

The assault on the two educators follows two months of no school in the North West village. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

The assault on the two educators follows two months of no school in the North West village. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 28m ago

Share

Two primary school teachers were assaulted on their way to school in Masamane, about 130 km outside Mahikeng in the North West.

The North West education spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane said that two female educators from Dingateng and Mathateng Primary Schools were physically assaulted, allegedly by community members, on Wednesday.

Community members reportedly stopped children and teachers from going to school on Tuesday.

They allegedly got teachers off their transport and started assaulting them.

Molokwane said the incident followed two months of no schooling at Masamane village due to the allegations of incorrect appointments of the assistant teachers and general assistants at Masamane Primary School.

North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the attack on teachers during a month dedicated to honouring teachers.

"As the department and education community, a slap to one educator is a slap to all of us. I will make sure the mighty hand of the law deals with them. We are celebrating the efforts of our educators' this month, and we rally behind them being celebrated by the community. Thus, barbarism ends now," she said.

Motsumi said the two teachers would receive counselling.

IOL

Related Topics:

educationassaultcrimeschoolNorth West ProvinceCrime and courtsschools