Teachers assaulted on their way to school in North West

Two primary school teachers were assaulted on their way to school in Masamane, about 130 km outside Mahikeng in the North West. The North West education spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane said that two female educators from Dingateng and Mathateng Primary Schools were physically assaulted, allegedly by community members, on Wednesday.

Community members reportedly stopped children and teachers from going to school on Tuesday. They allegedly got teachers off their transport and started assaulting them. Molokwane said the incident followed two months of no schooling at Masamane village due to the allegations of incorrect appointments of the assistant teachers and general assistants at Masamane Primary School.

North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the attack on teachers during a month dedicated to honouring teachers. "As the department and education community, a slap to one educator is a slap to all of us. I will make sure the mighty hand of the law deals with them. We are celebrating the efforts of our educators' this month, and we rally behind them being celebrated by the community. Thus, barbarism ends now," she said. Motsumi said the two teachers would receive counselling.