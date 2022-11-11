Tech firm EOH to repay R191m to Dept of Water and Sanitation

Rustenburg – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) have signed a settlement agreement with EOH, a JSE listed technology company, to pay back over R178 million, plus interest, it irregularly received from its dealings with the department between 2012 and 2017. "In terms of the agreement, EOH has agreed to pay back R191 883 000, inclusive of interest, over a period of 36 months.

"According to the payment schedule, an upfront payment of R65 792 258.85 should be paid by no later than 30 November, 2022, by EOH, while the first instalment of R3.4 million is to be paid on 1 January 2023. Thereafter, on the first business day of each succeeding calendar month until the debt is fully settled," SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said in a statement. He said the settlement stemmed from the SIU’s investigations which found that EOH unduly benefited from its contracts with DWS. "The matters came to the attention of SIU during its investigation into the affairs of DWS, which were directed by proclamation R27 of 2018, as amended by Proclamation R44 of 2019.

"The SIU was also contacted by EOH with the purpose of informing the unit of possible fraud and corruption involving employees of its subsidiary, EOH Mthombo, and third parties who allegedly colluded with officials of DWS in relation to contracts that EOH had concluded with DWS." He said the SIU has made it clear that the settlement didn’t exonerate EOH from paying any further amounts due to DWS that may be subsequently uncovered by the ongoing investigation. "Neither does the agreement waive the SIU’s rights to bring any action or application before the High Court or Special Tribunal to recover any further amounts of money that may be due to it or DWS which may be revealed by the ongoing investigation by the SIU or any other organ of the State."

The agreement was not an exoneration of any person from being held criminally liable for whatever criminal conduct that may be uncovered by the ongoing investigation of the SIU into the conduct of EOH Mthombo and/or DWS and/or any other third party. "This settlement agreement is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses "The SIU is empowered by the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 to institute civil action in the Special Tribunal or the High Court to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigation.

