Teen killed, three wounded in latest Wentworth drive-by shooting

Durban – A 16-year-old was killed and three others wounded in the latest drive-by shooting in Wentworth. It is alleged that five occupants were seated in a white VW Polo parked in Silvertree Road when they came under fire.

According to reports, armed men in another vehicle drew up next to the Polo and began shooting. A police source revealed that the driver of the Polo and one of the passengers ran away while another drove the wounded to the hospital. The 16-year-old died on arrival. “The motive for the killing is unknown,” said provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said charges of murder and attempted murder were laid at Wentworth police station. Earlier this month, an alleged gang feud spilled over in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, leaving three people injured. The Daily News reported that the shooting could be linked to ongoing gang violence plaguing the community of Wentworth.

Several members of the Cartel gang, who are in a bloody battle with the Hollywood gang, were appearing in court. It is alleged that Micaele Briat and Alazair Bernon were walking towards the court when armed men opened fire on them and they ran inside. A court official, Mandla Mthembu, was hit in the leg by a stray bullet. Last month, the “Rising Sun” reported that one person had been killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Hime Street.

