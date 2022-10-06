Teenage nephew of murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen, abandons bail bid

Durban - Cassidy Hartzenberg, the 18-year-old charged with the murder of his aunt magistrate Romay van Rooyen, made a second appearance in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He has also been charged with theft for allegedly stealing her vehicle.

A relative found Van Rooyen, 50, dead in her home in Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama, on September 10. She had reportedly been strangled. Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was murdered in September. Hartzenberg was arrested in Mitchells Plain and Van Rooyen’s vehicle was recovered on Highland’s Road, Mitchells Plain. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila the accused abandoned his bail application.

“The case has been postponed to 8 November 2022 for further investigation. The accused has been remanded in custody.” Last week police minister Bheki Cele attended the court proceedings. Speaking outside court Cele said police believed they have sufficient prima facie evidence that has been collected by the police.

“We believe that we have the right person and we will be able to prove that in court.” Cele said it was pity that it was a close relative. Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

