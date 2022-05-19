Terrified Limpopo TVET students could hear assailants breaking into their room before one was gang-raped after midnight

Pretoria – Police in Namakgale, outside Phalaborwa, have launched a manhunt for perpetrators who allegedly broke into rented rooms where TVET college students were sleeping and robbed them at gunpoint, before raping one of the students. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the horrendous attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The students, aged 23 and 27, were reportedly asleep in one room at about 12.30am when they were allegedly awoken by the sound of the burglar door that was being broken. Two men wearing face masks suddenly gained access into the room and demanded money and cellphones at gunpoint,” Mojapelo said. “After taking a cellphone, the suspects then ordered the victims to accompany them to the nearest bushes where they allegedly started assaulting them, demanding money and more cellphones.” One of the suspects allegedly went back to the room to take more items.

“Both suspects allegedly raped the 27-year-old victim, tied both of them and left the scene.” The two women later managed to untie themselves, and went back to their room. They discovered that property including two cellphones, money, an identity document, and blankets were missing. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged community members to assist police in tracking down the perpetrators.

Cases of housebreaking, house robbery, assault and rape were opened and police investigations are continuing. “Anyone with information that can assist the police in tracing and arresting the suspects is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Lilian Mahlathi at 082 469 1240, police toll-free number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” the police said. IOL