The Provincial Unit Illegal Mining Task Team busts illegal mining activities in Sekhukhune

A disruptive operation in Diphale-Legabeng in Sekhukhune District on Tuesday led to the arrest of four men, aged 22 to 44, for illegal mining activities and immigration act violations. In response to information received from a source about illegal mining activities in Diphale-Legabeg village under Mecklenburg Policing precinct, the Provincial Unit Illegal Mining Task Team and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit with the Burgersfort Unrest Task Team, set up operations.

Upon arrival at the scene, a large number of people reportedly ran away from the scene in different directions, evading arrest. However, police managed to arrest four male suspects and confiscated various mining equipment with the estimated value of R261,000. The confiscated mining equipment included the following:

– 29 generators – 17 jack hammers – Five shovels

– One spade – One water pump – Two picks.