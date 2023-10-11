The real Dr Zingelwa speaks: Impostor’s actions causing huge strain on me and my family

A second-year medical intern based at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng, Sanele Zingelwa, whose identity was allegedly stolen and adopted by a social media influencer calling himself Dr Lani, Matthew Bongani Lani, or at times Sanele Zingelwa, has expressed dismay over the events. “I have noted with dismay and shock a gentleman who has stolen my identity on social media platform TikTok recently and has presented himself as a medical doctor in one of the health facilities in Gauteng,” the real Zingelwa said in a statement distributed by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Zingelwa applied for and was awarded the Nelson Mandela-Fidel Castro (NMFC) scholarship by the Gauteng Department of Health in 2014, before studying from late 2014 until August 2020 for a medical degree (Doctor in Medicine) in Cuba. As part of the Cuban programme, students return to South Africa to come complete an 18-month integration programme at a local institution. Social media influencer, 'Dr Matthew Lani' claims to be a medical doctor, but Wits University, where he claims he studied, say they do not know him. Picture: X/Twitter “I completed my integration programme at the University of the Witwatersrand from September 2020 until December 2021. I began my internship at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in January 2022 to date,” said Zingelwa.

“I must put it on record that I do not know the so-called ‘Dr Matthew Lani’. His actions have put a huge amount of strain on not only myself, but also on my family. It is unfortunate that he would abuse social media for his own selfish end. I have opened a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) of identity fraud. I hope the bogus doctor will be brought to justice.” The medical intern requested the SAPS and the whole justice system to “work expeditiously” to conclude the matter. “I must say, I am grateful for the overwhelming support that I have received from my family, friends, colleagues and South Africans at large on this matter. I will not be making any further comments on the matter,” said Zingelwa.

IOL reported earlier that the social media personality, Dr Mathew Bongani Lani, with over 294,000 followers on TikTok, is facing criminal charges for impersonating a medical doctor. The Gauteng Department of Health has also filed a case against him at the Brixton police station. The Dr Lani, who also calls himself Dr Sanele Zingelwa has been promoting himself as a medical professional on social media platforms, where he amassed a multitude of followers.