Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The things we do for love: Four times men donned wigs to write their girlfriends’ exams

Are you prepared to risk your freedom for your lover? Here are four men who did just that. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

If your man is not prepared to dress up in a wig, heels and a dress to take an exam for you, ladies... He is not the one!

This week, IOL reported about a newly appointed Ugandan magistrate who was sacked after dressing as a woman to write girlfriend’s exam.

Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery and one of impersonation after he was found sitting for a Bar Course exam for his lover, Irene Mutonyi at the Law Development Centre, Lira Campus.

Turns out, Musa is not the only one to have donned a wig and dress and sat for an exam so the love of his life could pass.

In 2021, Senegalese national Khadim Mboup sat for three days of English exams before he was called out. Mboup donned a wig, headscarf, clothing and women’s shoes to write the exam. However, an eagle-eyed invigilator spotted him and he was arrested and charged with exam fraud and forgery.

In 2017, a Zimbabwean national was arrested after he impersonated his girlfriend and sat for her exams.

In 2015, Ayan Zhademov was arrested and fined after he pitched up at his girlfriend's exam venue, dressed as a woman.

Metro.co.uk reported that when invigilators heard Zhademov's deep voice, they realised it was a man and he was arrested. He claimed that she was too nervous to sit for the exam and he came up with a plan to take her place.

All this leads me to say, (in the words of Meatloaf) “I would do anything for love but I won’t do that!”

IOL

